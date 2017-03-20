Warning of snow issued by Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for snow on Tuesday.

The warning has been put in place for several Scottish regions, including Central, Strathclyde, Fife, Lothian & Borders, Southwest Scotland, Grampian and Highlands.

The warning states that heavy rain falling tonight will turn into snow and hail tomorrow - just as rush hour hits.

It was issued this morning and is in effect from 8pm tonight until 10am tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

It adds: “Showers on Monday evening, overnight and into Tuesday morning will fall increasingly as snow and hail, with accumulations mainly on hills but locally to lower levels too.

“Ice is also likely to form on untreated surfaces, whilst lightning may be an additional hazard.

“This may lead to some transport disruption and difficult driving conditions.

For more information, visit the Met Office website.