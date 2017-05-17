Summit meeting to secure Viking hoard for Galloway

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop has invited representatives of National Museums Scotland and Dumfries and Galloway Council to a summit to discuss the future of the historic Galloway Viking Hoard.

On the advice of the Scottish Archaeological Finds Allocation Panel, the Queen’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer (QLTR) has decided that the collection of historic artefacts should be allocated to National Museums Scotland (NMS), this decision is independent of the Scottish Government.

Responding to the decision, Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, said:

“The Viking Hoard, containing more than 100 items of international significance, is one of the most important collections ever discovered in Scotland and it is important that it be made available for the people of Scotland and our visitors from around the world to see.

“The decision is not made by government, rather by the Queen’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer, independent of Ministers. I understand the disappointment of those behind the local bid. Now the decision is made, I am extremely keen to see a partnership agreement reached between National Museums Scotland and Dumfries and Galloway Council, to support the long term future of the hoard and ensure the region of Galloway can benefit from its discovery.

“The agreement should support long-term conservation of the hoard and a permanent long-term exhibition for the Galloway region, and access to the collection for the wider Scottish public through touring and associated educational work.

“I hope the interested parties accept my offer and look forward to working together to reach the best possible outcome for all involved.”

The Viking hoard, containing over 100 items, was discovered in a field in south west Scotland on 31 August 2014.

On May 12, the QLTR announced the find will be allocated to NMS, providing they meet an ex gratia award of £1,982,200, payable to the finder.