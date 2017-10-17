Storm Ophelia aftermath with 1000 homes without power

Galloway was hit last night with 70 mile and hour gusts as ex-hurricane Ophelia passed over the region.

Police Scotland had a busy night and around 100 homes lost power in Dumfries and Galloway.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Calls relating to fallen trees blocking roads were prevalent and at this stage there are still a number of minor roads affected by fallen trees and branches, including Stranraer and Portpatrick in the west. At this time all major routes through the region are open.

“Police Scotland urge those heading out to work or on other business to still drive with care. Travellers are likely to come across fallen trees or branches on roads and we would urge anyone coming across such a situation to call it in to Police Scotland on the 101 number.

“A number of calls were received relating to structural damage across the region, such as roofs being blown off buildings in Castle Douglas and in Dumfries and scaffolding collapsing. At this time we have no reports of anyone being injured in the region.

“A number of homes in the region have remained without power overnight and efforts are underway to bring power back to those affected. In this regard communities are asked to check on those who might be described as vulnerable neighbours and, where safe to do so, to check on their welfare. Winds are still strong across the region and again drivers are asked to drive to the conditions, and prepare for the unexpected as they go along.”

A Scottish Power spokesperson said: “We are working as fast as we can to get everyone back on today at some point. There was around 1000 homes off power in Galloway due to the storm but there are only pockets left now to reconnect.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”