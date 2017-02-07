Shennaton appeal kicked out by Scottish Government

The Scottish Government has rejected an appeal by a renewable energy company’s against the local authority’s ‘non-determination’ regarding their planning application for a 12-turbine wind farm at Shennaton, between Kirkcowan and Newton Stewart.

Brookfield Renewable UK’s appeal was refused last Thursday, and afterwards a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The decision to refuse planning permission was made by an independent reporter, who concluded that the damage to the look and character of the surrounding landscape was too significant to be justified by the positive aspects of the proposal.”

Commenting on the decision, a spokesperson from Brookfield Renewable UK said; “We are disappointed by the decision to refuse the appeal, and will review the decision report in detail. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their input and feedback on the proposals, and other key stakeholders involved in the process throughout.”

Dumfries and Galloway Council said it “notes and welcomes the Reporter’s decision”.

Brookfield Renewable Ltd, formerly PNE WIND UK Ltd., had expected that Dumfries and Galooway Council’s planning committee would decide on the planning application, lodged in February 2015, at either it’s December 2015 or January 2016 meetings. But when this did not happen, they launched an appeal to the Socttish Government on the grounds of the local authority’s non-determination.

The Scottish Government decision on the appeal is final subject to challenge to the Court of Session within six weeks of the date of the decision.