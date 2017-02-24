Over to you now! say CVCC

The vital public consultation to secure funding for the Sparling Bridge construction work will go ahead from March 8 to 11, and Cree Valley Community Council need Newton Stewart residents to get involved.

Two designs will be on show at the McMillan Hall, Newton Stewart, and at the Newton Stewart Golf Clubhouse, Minnigaff, and people will be asked to vote for their favourite. One design will have the footbridge when is was but higher above the water, and the other will have the bridge positioned further downstream near to Aldi supermarket car park.

Galloway MP Richard Arkless will attend the consultation on March 10, to talk through the plans with residents.

CVCC spokesperson David Inglis told the Galloway Gazette: “We have been asked to do this consultation by the Economy, Environment and Infrastructure Department of Dumfries and Galloway Council. They are dealing with the Sparling Bridge and part of the process is a public consultation.

“We (CVCC) would prefer the bridge downstream as would the landowner, but we are now asking the community to air their views of the design of the bridge. We hope to have scaffolding erected on the riverbank to show people the height the walls would need to be.

“We are also pleased to hear that Richard Arkless will be involved in the consultation and that he is returning to the town on April 7 to discuss insurance cover for businesses hit by the flooding, something he has been working on in the Westminster Parliament with a cross-party committee.”

Richard Arkless said: “I am pleased the Community Council are holding consultation sessions to gather the public views on the positioning of the Sparling Bridge. It is the residents of Newton who will use the bridge so it is only right that those residents have a say in where it will go. The Community Council deserve great credit for what they are doing with this consultation and I hope it produces the right position for the community.”

The plans will be on display from 6pm to 8pm on the 8th and 9th and from 10am to 4pm on the 10th and 11th.