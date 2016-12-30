One year on from the big flood

Everyone in the town of Newton Stewart will be thinking today about the devastating flood of exactly one year ago - December 20, 2015.

When a freak weather bomb of intense rain hit the Galloway Hills overnight the River Cree had burst it’s banks the following morning and the main street flooded after the wall behind the town clock gave way. Residential and business properties were underwater and worse was to follow when all communications - telephone, broadband and mobile reception went down - effectively cutting the town off from the rest of the world.

Victoria Street underwater on December 30, 2015

Here’s a look back at some of photographer Eric Sloan’s pictures of the day.