On the trail of the red kite in Galloway

People visiting Dumfries and Galloway to see the region’s red kites have contributed over £8.2m to the local economy, a new report has found.

Red kites were re-introduced to an area north of Castle Douglas starting in 2001, and the Galloway Kite Trail, which is a partnership project led by RSPB Scotland, was launched in 2003.

Red kite 'braking' in flight �Ian Saunders

Between 2004 and 2015, the trail attracted over 100,000 visitors and supported, on average, the equivalent of 19 full-time jobs in the local area every year, with that figure rising to 21 jobs in 2015.

Calum Murray RSPB Scotland Community Liaison Officer, said: “The re-introduction of red kites in Dumfries and Galloway has been a massive conservation success story, and we now have over 100 pairs breeding across the region.

“But this survey clearly demonstrates how nature can bring economic benefits to communities as well. Tourists are visiting the Galloway Kite Trail from all over the UK, and many are coming here specifically to see our amazing red kites, as well as the other wildlife this region is rightly renowned for.

“It also demonstrates the fantastic support given to the trail by local businesses, and with many visitors making repeat visits, it’s a good indication of the high standard of hospitality in the area as well.”

A juvenile red kite turning in flight �David Hunt

The Galloway Kite Trail is a self-guided tour circling Loch Ken, taking visitors to some of the best locations to see kites, as well as promoting activities and services provided by local businesses.

An economic survey carried out annually by the RSPB between 2004 and 2015 found that visitors to the trail have spent an estimated £54.6m in Dumfries and Galloway, with £8.2m directly attributable to people visiting the area to see the kites.

The survey also found that almost 70% of respondents had travelled to the area from outside Scotland, with two thirds visiting Dumfries and Galloway for the first time.

Doug Wilson, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: “The Galloway Kite Trail has been a fabulous success story, in many more ways than one. As an ambitious nature conservation project, it has achieved outstanding results in terms of increasing red kite numbers, educating the public about these spectacular birds of prey, and raising awareness of the RSPB’s superb efforts to protect them and their habitat and encourage breeding.

“The Kite Trail has also become an outstanding asset in Dumfries & Galloway’s incredible portfolio of outdoors activity attractions, giving visitors another great reason to come to the beautiful Galloway Forest Park and explore the stunning Loch Ken area. Having attracted well over 100,000 visitors, the trail has delivered significant benefits to tourism within the region and the impact on our local economy has been tremendous.”

Red kites were persecuted to extinction in Scotland in the 19th century but have now made a comeback in many parts of the country. These graceful birds, which are slightly longer-winged than buzzards, feed mainly on carrion and small mammals, and often come together in groups during the winter to roost.

Visitors to the Galloway Kite Trail can watch large numbers of kites at Bellymack Hill Farm near Laurieston, where food is provided for them each day.

Kites are now breeding in all three vice-counties in Dumfries & Galloway with a nesting pair discovered near Stranraer in Wigtownshire in 2016. A total of 105 breeding pairs were counted in surveys last summer, with at least 120 young fledged.

More details on the Galloway Kite Trail can be found at http://www.gallowaykitetrail.com/ or you can search for the project on Facebook.