Now here comes Storm Brian

Following Storm Ophelia, the Met Office this morning confirmed a new weather system heading towards Britain will go through an “explosive” development as it passes over ocean waters.

Forecasters are closely monitoring the storm,set to hit Britain early Saturday morning. There are mounting fears that it could be named Brian, the next storm name of the season.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A spell of strong southwesterly winds is expected. Some coastal routes and communities are likely to be affected by large waves, with potential for flooding of properties.

“Some transport disruption is likely across the warning area, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

“Short-term loss of power and other services is also possible.”

“A weather bomb is a term for a low pressure system whose central pressure falls 24 millibars in 24 hours.”

Coastal areas are on alert for waves as high as 40ft.

Dave Reynolds, of the Weather Company, said: “This storm is going to be large enough to affect the whole of the UK. We expect winds of 80mph, perhaps stronger in coastal regions, although these might not be as strong as Ophelia.”