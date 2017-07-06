MSP welcomes £300,000 coastal investment in the Rhins

A South of Scotland MSP has today welcomed the Coastal Communities Fund investment of £300,000 in Galloway.

The funding has been awarded towards 64 miles of coastal paths at the Rhins of Galloway in Wigtownshire.

Labour MSP Colin Smyth said: “This is great news for the local community. The Rhins is one of Scotland’s most beautiful coastal landscapes and walking in the area is unquestionably one of the biggest potential tourist hot spots our region has, which is one of the reasons I’ll be spending my summer holiday there this year. This grant from the national lottery will go some way to helping achieve that potential and if further funding bids are successful then the ambition of a major pathway around the coast of the Rhins will become a reality. I know from my previous role as Chair of the Council’s Economy and Environment Committee that a lot of work took place by the council to secure land agreements so hopefully we will see early progress with this really exciting development. ”

In total £4.3 million from the National Lottery fund was awarded to coastal projects across the UK.