MSP’s roadside litter campaign

Galloway MSP Finlay Carson, is leading efforts to launch a roadside litter campaign in the region.

In a round-table discussion facilitated by Carson, local councillors, StenaLine, P&O, council officials and representatives from Keep Scotland Beautiful met to discuss roadside litter in Dumfries and Galloway and what actions can be taken to improve the situation.

It is anticipated that a report can be brought before Dumfries and Galloway Council to assist in the campaign launch, which will focus primarily on the A75 and A77.

Finlay Carson said: “Roadside litter is increasingly becoming an issue in our region and we need to do more to protect our beautiful landscape.

“This is not just an issue for Dumfries and Galloway but across Scotland.

“I hosted a constructive meeting with a number of stakeholders in the region from which a range of action points have materialised.

“One of the concerns raised at the meeting was low use of existing facilities in ports and elsewhere as well as a lack of services along the A75 and A77.

“I look forward to working closely with all local partners to ensure the stunning scenery of south west Scotland is not blighted by litter.”

Keep Scotland Beautiful’s ‘Clean Up Scotland’ is the national campaign building community pride and making Scotland the cleanest country in Europe. It hopes to develop and support local groups and organisations by providing Clean Up kits, posters and materials to help spread the message that a litter free environment is beneficial for well-being, community spirit and environmental sustainability.