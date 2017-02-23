MP fights for affordable flood insurance

Galloway MP Richard Arkless has this week met with the policy team from the Association of Business Insurers (ABI) to continue discussions with them about how small businesses can receive affordable insurance following a flooding event.

Mr Arkless said: “ABI suggest that small business owners look into a new scheme launched by the British Insurance Brokers Association.”

To find out more about this scheme contact BIBA on 0370 95017980, visit their web site at https://www.biba.org.uk/current-issues/flood-insurance/ or contact Richard at richard.arkless.mp@parliament.uk