Hopeful of a happy ending for sad little cygnet

Staff at a Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust centre in Dumfries are hopeful of a happy ending for a lonely young swan separated from its family.

The young whooper swan arrived in Caerlaverock from Iceland with its family last year but was unable to return this spring after damaging its feathers.

As a result, the sad little cygnet has spent a summer on the Soloway all alone.

Now experts are preparing for the return of the swans this autumn and can’t wait for the bored bird to be joined by its buddies.

Engagement officer at WWT Caerlaverock Faith Hillier said: “The poor swan has been on the Whooper Pond at Caerlaverock all by itself over the summer but in early October all the whooper swans will return to join it. Thankfully the swan has started re-growing its flight feathers so we are hoping that it should be able to migrate back to Iceland next spring.”

Staff at Caerlaverock work hard to prepare for the arrival of up to 300 whooper swans at the beginning of October, cleaning and maintaining multiple ponds and fields across the reserve so that their winter stay is a comfortable one. The swans, which migrate from Iceland in family groups with their cygnets, are also fed twice a day until they depart around the end of March.

The centre is open seven days a week 364 days a year and is situated nine miles south east of Dumfries.