Heavy rain and high winds forecast overnight

Storm Aileen, the first storm to be named since this season names were released last week, will affect South West Scotland this evening and overnight.

Although the worst of the storm will be to the south of the region, the Met Office has forecast persistent rain, heaviest across the Southwest and Borders, with localised flooding and the risk of severe gales along the Solway Coast.

The heavy rain will clear leading to showers later tonight with a minimum temperature of 10 °C.