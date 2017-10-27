Flooding in the Rhins

The Rhins of Galloway was particularly hit by torrential rain last Saturday afternoon, forcing Logan Gardens to close to the public after paths and roads disappeared under the deluge.

Garden curator Richard Baines said: “We were forced to close the garden on Saturday at 3.45pm due to flooding. We had two inches in the afternoon. Climate change is making flooding more of a problem. We have only ever had three inches of rain three times at Logan and all these incidents have occurred in the past five years.”