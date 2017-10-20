A soft landing in Galloway for spacecake

A Tunnnock’s Teacake that was launched into space came back to earth by landing on a tree in the Galloway Forest Park.

The fun experiment was carried out by a team at Glasgow Science Centre (GSC), aimed at sparking people’s “imagination” in science and technology.

A camera attached to a hydrogen weather balloon broadcast images on social media that were watched 33,000 times.

The Scottish confectionery went 21 miles up before descending. The balloon with the Tunnock’s Teacake - which has been named Terry - was launched at midday last Friday in Houston, Renfrewshire. It took one hour 29 minutes to hit a peak altitude of 37,007 metres. It then took 40 minutes to come back to Earth.

Scientists said they were interested to know what would happen to the teacake - how it would react to low pressure and temperature changes. According to the team, Terry was “pretty intact” when found.