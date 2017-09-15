Elected members agree funding to help Blood Bikes

Wigtown Area Committee councillors have agreed unanimously to grant funding to three potentially life-saving voluntary organisations in Wigtownshire.

Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes will receive £1700 from the Wigtown Area Committee Community Safety Fund, go towards providing advanced driving courses and protective clothing and helmets for its volunteer bikers. The group received the same amount from the Stewartry Area Committee.

Funding of £1850 goes to the ‘Safer Young Drivers Roadshows’ which target young people between the age of 16 and 25 who are learning to drive, or have just passed their test, to help them improve their skills.

The last grant agreed at the area committee’s monthly meeting on Wednesday was £495 to Wigtown Community Council to purchase emergency equipment for the town’s resilience team. Mid Galloway Councillor Jim McColm pointed out to council officers that Wigtown’s resilience team were still waiting for funds from the Wigtown Common Good Fund to be released, having been previously agreed at a meeting by members.