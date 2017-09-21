Educational walks at Drumlanrig

Fewer than 120,000 red squirrels remain in Scotland, however quite a number of the endangered species have been spotted around the Drumlanrig Estate.

On Sunday, September 24, the Drumlanrig Ranger Service is leading an awareness walk where visitors can learn more about red squirrels, their habitat and hear more about the problems this breed are facing but more importantly, what can be done locally to help.

Claire Oram, Castle Manager at Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate, said: “Our dedicated and experienced team of Rangers at Drumlanrig help visitors get the very best out of their trip to the Estate. They look after the conservation of the full Queensberry Estate but also provide activities and events for visitors of all ages throughout the visitor season. “We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Red Squirrel Awareness Walk this month.”

Walk starts at 1pm. More details from www.drumlanrigcastle.co.uk.