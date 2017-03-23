Young engineers show their ingenuity

Newton Stewart Rotary organised the annual Young Technologist Competition at the Douglas Ewart High School.

The event is organised for schools in Wigtownshire and the Stewartry. Five schools took part bringing three teams each to represent different age groups.

Wednesday 8th March Rotary Young Technologist Competition DEHS Pictured with Newton Stewart Rotary President Gordon Bennie, Dave Stewart from the Institution of Structural Engineers & Rotarian Bob Boan with the winning intermidate team from Kirkcudbright Academy Sabrina Henry, Jack Norman, John Rodger & Sophie Hall

This year the teams came from the host school, Kirkcudbright Academy, Stranraer Academy, Dalbeattie High School and Castle Douglas High School. Each team were set a problem to clear a rock fall that had occurred in a tunnel. The junior teams had to construct a way to push the debris out of the way.

The intermediates had to have the mechanism return to the start and the senior team had to devise ways to bring the debris back out of the tunnel.

The event is a skill based learning experience where teamwork is paramount. The young people manage their time, create designs and manufacture the end product from a restricted set of materials. Every year the young people in our local schools demonstrate their ingenuity.

Winners: Advanced - Douglas Ewart High School; Intermediates, Kirkcudbright Academy; and Juniors, Kirkcudbright Academy. The event is judged by a representative of the Institute of Structural Engineers and experienced Rotarians in the field.

Wednesday 8th March Rotary Young Technologist Competition DEHS One of the many models build being tested