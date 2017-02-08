World of work revealed

Pupils from both Stranraer Academy and the Douglas Ewart High School will have the opportunity to attend a Regional Careers Event this month.

On Thursday, 23 February, the event will consist of two different parts and aims to meet all of the career related needs of Secondary school pupils in the West of the region.

Although the event is mainly targeted at pupils who are in S4, S5 and S6, who are likely to leave school in the next few years it is open to Secondary School pupils of all ages.

The first part of the day will take place at Dumfries and Galloway College in Stranraer from 3-5pm, where a series of workshops will take place. Pupils will get the opportunity to learn more about work based learning, interview skills, a variety of different pathways and college courses.

Later in the evening from 6-8pm, Stranraer Academy will be the venue for the second part of the day. This will be the place to find out more information about Colleges, Universities, Employers, Training Providers and Volunteering Opportunities. Agencies such as Skills Development Scotland, DGTAP and Dumfries and Galloway College have been working closely alongside both schools in order to make the event a success.

Neil Hyslop, Youth Coordinator at Stranraer Academy said “It’s refreshing to see so many agencies committed to working together to ensure that youngsters in our communities are not disadvantaged due to their rural location. By joining up with the Douglas Ewart High School and introducing a series of workshops we are aiming to further enhance the very good work which has already been taking place within both schools. We are particularly keen to encourage parents to attend the evening event taking an active part in the choices which their children are making.”

The events are open to everyone who wishes to attend.