Wigtown library first in Dumfries and Galloway to launch dementia friendly service

From tomorrow, Thursday, September 28, Wigtown Library, part of DG Customer Services, will become the first in the region to be awarded dementia friendly status.

The Dumfries and Galloway Library Service will launch a new collection of books, Reading Well, Books on Prescription for Dementia, at the County town’s library, after it was awarded Dementia Friendly Space status by Alzheimer’s Scotland.

The local authority is committed to supporting the most vulnerable in the region’s communities and the new collection will be officially launched during the Wigtown Book Festival at 11.30 tomorrow.

The collection is free to borrow and can be requested to be collected at any branch. They might find helpful for those who have dementia, are caring for someone with dementia or who would like to find out more about the condition. A number of titles are available on eBook from the free library eBook Collection. Titles include Coping with Memory Problems, ABC of Dementia, Dementia Positive, 10 helpful hints for Carers and Dear Dementia: the Laughter and the tears.

Dumfries and Galloway Councillor Andy Ferguson, chairman of the Communities committee, said: “This is a great collection of titles which will provide our communities with access to engaging and relevant books on a wide range issues relating to dementia. I am delighted that Wigtown Customer Services has been awarded Dementia Friendly Status by Alzheimer’s Scotland.”

A full list of Reading Well: Books on Prescription for Dementia can be found in local libraries. To find your nearest branch or download the eBook titles visit www.dumgal.gov.uk