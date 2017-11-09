Trio of threatened primary schools are safe - for time being

It appears that three Dumfries and Galloway Council primary schools earmarked for closure will now stay open for at least the next five years.

When the schools, Ae, Garlieston and Kirkbean Primaries, were originally placed on a closure list, protests from the surrounding communities prompted the council to announce a “pause” in shutting them.

Now a report is to be tabled for councillors recommending the trio - with a total of 37 pupils in buildings with capacity for 200 - be retained for the next five years. a recommendation they are forecast to accept. month.

The news of the reprieve has been broadly welcomed.

South Scotland SNP MSP Emma Harper MSP commented: “This is a victory for the parents who fought so hard to keep these schools open. Closing rural schools is often a precursor to decline within the affected communities. Schools are at the heart of rural communities, and if we are serious about helping these communities to thrive, it is vital that schools stay open.”

South of Scotland Labour MSP Colin Smyth said: The council has listened to the powerful case put by local communities who value and want to work to support their local schools.”

Galloway and West Dumfries Conservative MSP Finlay Carson said: “It is vital that our local communities are served by local primary schools. It is reassuring that this decision has been made following the intervention of concerned parents, community groups and politicians.”