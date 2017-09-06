Record number of new teachers

Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Education Service welcomed its new cohort of probationer teachers for 2 days of induction training prior to the start of the new term.

97 new teachers joined Education Services, a record for the region. A key part of the trainee induction scheme was a 2-day session held at Castle Douglas High School.

A programme of workshops and seminars eased the induction process for the new teachers, who are now out teaching in classes across the region.

Councillor Jeff Leaver said: “This is a significant step for education in Dumfries and Galloway. We wholeheartedly welcome them to the Council and wish them all the best for rewarding careers.”