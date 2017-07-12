Rebecca’s graduation double celebration

On the 5th July 2017, the University of Glasgow’s School of Interdisciplinary Studies hosted its 16th Graduation in Dumfries.

There were 60 new graduates celebrating their academic achievements at the Crichton Memorial Church in Dumfries.

Dr Carol Hill, Head of School of Interdisciplinary Studies addressed guests and colleagues before Professor Anne Anderson, Vice Principal and Head of College of Social Sciences presented four postgraduate awards.

Professor Sean Johnston presented the undergraduate students to receive their degrees in MA (Hons) Health and Social Policy, MA (Hons) Primary Education with Teaching Qualification, BSc (Hons) Environmental Science and Sustainability, MA Health and Social Policy and MA Primary Educational Studies.

For four local graduates; Rebecca McQuaker from Douglas Ewart High School in Newton Stewart; Marita Barr, who attended Dumfries High School and Isla Gibson and Amy Jordan who attended St Joseph’s College in Dumfries, it was a double cause for celebration as they graduated in MA (Hons) Health and Social Policy and heard the news that they had each secured a place on Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Graduate Employment Programme starting in August.

Rebecca, who went to school in Newton Stewart before completing her four-year degree at the University of Glasgow in Dumfries, said: “This was a valuable learning experience and I thoroughly enjoyed my time studying for a degree at the Dumfries Campus. I now look forward to working for Dumfries and Galloway Council on the ‘Year of Young People 2018’ project.”

There are a limited number of places remaining for 2017 entry. Open Day for 2018 entry: 28 October 2017, Rutherford McCowan Building, Dumfries Campus. More information online www.glasgow.ac.uk/dumfries

Sophie Brett, alumnus of School of Interdisciplinary Studies closed the ceremony with her solo performance of Ubi Caritas before graduates joined friends and family for the graduation celebration in the Rutherford McCowan Building.