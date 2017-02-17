Pupils rising to the reading challenge

Penninghame and St Ninian’s Primary schools have been working together to launch the First Minister’s Reading Challenge.

The schools aim to inspire children in reading and encourage them to read more for enjoyment.

#DAB was created to keep the fun in reading. The children’s first challenge was to read in an obscure place, capture it on camera and send it into their teachers. The response to this has been astounding, creating a great buzz around both schools.

On Tuesday 7th of February, parents and carers from both schools were invited to look at all of the pictures and find out more about this project. The winners of the first photo challenge were also announced. The prizes were very kindly donated from Eric Hyslop Ltd who is supporting our project.

Brogan Murray, Principal Teacher at Penninghame Primary School said: “We hope to create a reading community in Newton Stewart where soon, you will be seeing posters around the local community, and children can begin talking about their favourite books. We aim to set up a book swap in both schools, so we are looking for any unwanted children’s books which could be donated to help get us started. Please feel free to bring any into Penninghame or St Ninian’s or Newton Stewart Library.”

P4 winner was Joe

P5 winner was Fraser at the top of Arthur’s Seat

P6 Winner was Teigan

P7 winner was Caela

And St Ninian’s winner was Maciej