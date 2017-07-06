Plenty going on at Garlieston

Garlieston Primary School is pleased to announce that they have been awarded their fifth Eco Flag.

It has been a great whole-school effort to reduce waste and energy consumption, keep the local area litter-free and welcoming and has given the children the opportunity to grow and sample their own produce.

Their environmental work has been well-integrated into the curriculum and calendar through events such as The Big Schools Birdwatch, Walk to School Week, The Big Pedal and No Waste Wednesdays. All children have fully participated and have become responsible global citizens.

Pupils were surprised to receive a visit from Wee DeeGee, the DG First Dinosaur, on Thursday 29th June. They were delighted when he surprised them as they entered the dining hall for lunch and they enjoyed the activities he provided.

Pupils enjoyed a treat from DG First when they held an American theme lunch on 13th June.

Burgers, hot dogs and doughnuts were a few of the treats that were on offer and the children carried on the theme with a range of American activities in the classroom.

The sun shone for Garlieston on Monday 5th June as we held our annual sports day. Parents, carers and family members turned out to support and cheer on the children.

Thanks to the Parent Council, the children cooled off with a well-deserved ice-cream.

Garlieston Primary School Sports results

Flat Race P1-2 1 Niamh Williams 2 Zoe Wallace 3 Abbie Hedley; P3-4 1 Brogan Furfey 2 Jayden Saxton 3 Dylan Maxwell; P5-7 Girls 1 Tyane Saxton 2 Eleanor Collins 3 Bethany Paterson; P5-7 Boys 1 Tom Donkin 2 Callum Lucas-Taylor 3 Nathan Keith

Egg and Spoon Race P1-2 1 Niamh Williams 2 Abbie Hedley 3 Zoe Wallace; P3-4 1 Brogan Furfey 2 Jayden Saxton 3 Dylan Maxwell; P5-7 Girls 1 Tyane Saxton 2 Bethany Paterson 3 Eleanor Collins; P5-7 Boys Tom Donkin, Callum Lucas-Taylor, Sean Collins

Hoop skip race; P1-2 Niamh Williams, Ronan Allen-Sheldon, Zoe Wallace/ Abbie Hedley

Skipping rope race; P3-4 Sophie Keith, Brogan Furfey, Jayden Saxton; P5-7 Girls Bethany Paterson/Eleanor Collins, Tyane Saxton; P5-7 Boys Tom Donkin, Callum Lucas-Taylor, Callum Hedley

Sack race P1-2 Niamh Williams, Zoe Wallace, Abbie Hedley; P3-4 Brogan Furfey, Jayden Saxton, Dylan Maxwell; P5-7 Girls Tyane Saxton, Bethany Paterson, Eleanor Collins; P5-7 Boys Tom Donkin, Callum Lucas-Taylor, Sean Collins

Hoop and Beanbag

P1-2 Abbie Hedley, Niamh Williams, Zoe Wallace; P3-4 Brogan Furfey, Sophie Keith, Jayden Saxton; P5-7 Girls Eleanor Collins, Tyane Saxton, Bethany Paterson; P5-7 Boys Tom Donkin, Callum Lucas-Taylor, Sean Collins

Long distance race P1-2 Niamh Williams, Zoe Wallace, Abbie Hedley; P3-4 Brogan Furfey, Jayden Saxton, Sophie Keith; P5-7 Girls Bethany Paterson, Eleanor Collins, Tyane Saxton; P5-7 Boys Tom Donkin, Callum Lucas-Taylor, Sean Collins

Butlers Team Relay Winner: Bubbles

Relay Winner: Hedgehogs

Mums race: 1. Kirsty Kirk 2. Joanne Wallace 3. Laura Whitehead; Pre-school race 1 Elizabella Collins 2. Cora Wallace