MSP faces some tough questions at Sheuchan School!

Galloway MSP Finlay Carson visited Sheuchan Primary School for a Q&A session with P4 and P5 pupils who had been taking part in the Outreach Education Programme.

Commenting on the visit, Finlay said: “It was great to be in school and to meet with such a diverse group of pupils. They asked a range of questions on a number of subjects and they certainly put me through my paces.

“I always enjoy visiting schools to encourage pupils to get engaged from an early age in the political process and it was good to see through their questioning that the pupils at Sheuchan Primary had already gained a lot of knowledge through the Education Outreach Programme.”