Maths equals fun for primary pupils

Leswalt Primary travelled to enjoy a busy morning working with their partnership school, Portpatrick.

The focus was on STEM activities; Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths and what great fun everyone had.

The engineers of tomorrow.

The pupils all took part in the Beat That maths challenges with problem solving and teamwork the name of the game.

Marble Run challenged the P4-7 pupils to build a marble run in which the marble successfully travelled to the floor turning corners around a 3D shape. Phoebe, Auryn, Millie and Myles were crowned Marble Run Champions!

Fruit kebabs for the younger pupils and fruit smoothies for the older crew took on a Healthy Eating and Food Technology slant. The P1-3 pupils used their fractions knowledge to create and describe their own fruit kebabs before enjoying their finished product. The P4-7 children put their budgeting and ratio skills to the test by creating delicious smoothies and then working out how much they would cost to produce. ‘Spaghetti bridges’ was the title of the P1-3 engineering challenge. They worked as a team and applied their 2D maths knowledge about triangles and rectangles to create a 3D bridge. The pupils gave the experience a big thumbs up! Science, technology, Engineering and Maths = Fun!

Yummy fruity kebabs!