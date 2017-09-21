Maths adds up to great fun for North Rhins pupils

Kirkcolm, Portpatrick and Leswalt schools have been having a very busy time participating in Maths Week Scotland.

The Scottish Government has launched a brand new initiative to help everyone in the nation view maths positively and understand the importance of maths in everyday life.

Friends and family joined pupils to discuss how maths has a role in the world of work.

The aim is for everyone to experience the benefits, joy and beauty of maths in exciting new ways.

The children have had a full timetable of maths focussed activities including: Sumdog – a national online maths competition; Manga High Numeracy Ninjas competition; Outdoor learning for numeracy/maths; Maths Madness – whole school number fun with songs etc; Maths games afternoon kindly attended by parents/carers and friends of the school to help children enjoy maths through play; Careers in our community speed interviews; where friends and family joined us to discuss how maths has a role in the world of work. This included work interviews with the post office, lifeboat, farmers, electronics engineers, teachers, coach drivers, vets, nurses and many many more!

Friday saw the culmination of maths week. The children engaged in a carousel of activities. They used their creativity in the Dumfries and Galloway Maths Week Scotland competition focussing on why we like and need maths in our life. This was expressed through posters, songs, poetry, art and rap by the children.

Particularly impressive were the maths songs created by a group of Kirkcolm children and another group from Portpatrick. These songs can be viewed on the school blogs and are well worth a watch.

The pupils worked on computer programming and robotics.

They were then given the opportunity to apply programming and robotics. The children used Lego WeDo to construct models and then use coding blocks to make the models perform actions.

They had tilt aeroplane propellers spinning, footballers legs kicking and crazy birds twirling by the end of the session.

All learners loved their shared day with all the schools together, bringing an end to this important initiative. They enjoyed socialising and working together to produce fantastic maths work.

Here are some of the children’s quotes about the week…

Some concentration was needed to solve these problems.

Noah Gaw, p2 – “I loved building up the lego.”; Finlay Scott, p5 – “I loved using lego robotics because it included motors and lego together!”; Eva Ferguson, p6 – “I liked the lego part too. It was complicated but it was good as I made something!”; Charlotte Gaw, p6 – “I enjoyed doing the posters about why I love maths.’