Local MP urges rethink on Garlieston school closure proposals

MP Alister Jack has urged Dumfries and Galloway Council to rethink their proposals to close rural schools.

Dumfries and Galloway Council are currently consulting on the closure of primary schools in Garlieston as well as Ae village and Kirkbean, all in Mr Jack’s Dumfries and Galloway constituency.

Mr Jack has written to residents in the three communities, as well as surrounding areas, urging them to make their opposition to the closures known by submitting their views to the council consultation which closes on Tuesday, October 3.

Mr Jack said: “I have been contacted by a number of concerned parents who are rightly worried about the impact that these school closures would have.

“It would be the wrong decision and by pressing ahead with shutting these schools the council would be letting rural communities down.

“Schools are at the heart of our local communities and I do not believe that the case has properly been made by the council for shutting them.

“I would urge local residents to make their views known by responding to the council’s consultation by the end of the consultation period on October 3.

“I hope the Council recognise the strength of feeling on these closures and work with local residents to secure a viable future for our rural schools”.