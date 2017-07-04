Kirkcudbright teacher retires after 37 years

Pictured is the school saying goodbye to Mrs Linda Milligan on her retirement after 37 years teaching in Kirkcudbright.

Linda, who was then Miss Boyd, started teaching at the old Castledykes Primary School in Kirkcudbright and transferred to Kirkcudbright Primary School when it merged with the Johnston School in 2010.

As a result, she has taught not only the present pupils at the school, but some of their parents and teachers. She is hoping to spend more time fund raising for the RNLI. which she has supported for many years, working in the local Harbour Gallery and spending time to improve her baking skills.