Kirkcowan pupils win active travel award

Kirkcowan Primary won the Biggest Change in Active Travel 2016 section as schools throughout Dumfries and Galloway were rewarded for their active travel efforts.

Walk to School Week is a national event which all Galloway schools are encouraged to participate in and was undertaken from 16 to 20 May last year. This event along with the national Hands Up Scotland survey in September allowed the council’s sustainable transportation team to collate which schools have produced the most active travel miles.

Trophy presentations were made to the winning schools last week, by the council’s Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Children, Young People and Lifelong Learning Committee, Councillors Jeff Leaver and David McKie. The Council’s healthy eating and wellbeing mascot Wee Dee Gee also popped into Newington, Kirkcowan and Sanquhar.