Keepers film crew enjoy school visit

Wow wow wow! Once in a lifetime opportunity just happened to come our way last week.

Okay, there had been a great deal of groundwork done in preparing for this by Ms Whorlow, and Mrs Henry had used some of her Easter holidays and an evening to make this happen.

Four members of the film crew of ‘Keepers’ agreed to come and meet the pupils from Portpatrick and Leswalt primary schools for an extra-special, ‘never experienced before’ Careers in the Community chat!

Unfortunately, cast members were busy filming on set in Stranraer (but we were presented with original posters signed by the main stars!)

Joe and Kel are screenwriters and actors, Andy and Ade are both producers and they shared with the pupils some of their experiences in the very interesting hour long chat.

The pupils asked some fabulous questions, keen to know more and the visitors were great. They even worked with Chloe, a Leswalt P3 pupil, to create a mini drama which was most entertaining! They gave the children lots of ideas and thoughts to go away with; most importantly every film starts with an idea and a blank piece of paper!

You never know; perhaps the next generations of screenwriters, producers, makeup artists and actors are to be found in our pupils! Huge thanks must go to Joe, Kel, Ade and Andy for taking the time to come and visit us. A visit not to be forgotten!