History comes alive for primary pupils

Primaries 1-4 enjoyed an excellent visit from Kathryn Purchase with her History Alive presentation!

A whole morning was spent finding out all about Vikings and the children gained a real insight into what life was really like back then.

These pupils enjoyed dressing up as Vikings.

We found out who the Vikings actually were (the good and the bad ones!), where they came from and where they travelled to.

The children found out about what they wore, the types of food they ate, what their homes were like, how they travelled and the hierarchy within the Viking community. This was a real hands-on experience for the children. They got to try on costumes, weave on a loom and even re-enact a Viking battle. A fun day was had by all!

Here’s what some of the pupils had to say:“This was a really fun visit and I enjoyed acting out our battle scene!” Finlay P4

“My day at school was exciting and I liked getting the chance to dress as a Viking and hold all the weapons!” Jack P3

Trying on a Viking helmet.

“It was really cool getting to see all the Viking stuff like the swords!” Breagh P2

Leswalt Primary 5-7 pupils have also been out and about this week.

They headed off on the service bus from Leswalt to Soleburn to meet with Michael Cronie and get some expert advice about plants.