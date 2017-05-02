Green flag award for pre-school group

Kirkcudbright Pre-School Group was successful recently in renewing its Eco-Schools Green Flag Award status.

The group chose biodiversity and interdependence, litter and health and wellbeing as their topics and spent a lot of time outdoors in the garden, growing things for snacks and to sell.

The group also go for walks in local woods and gardens and are part of the Woodland Trust.

They litter-pick on walks around the town and discuss the types of litter they find; compost all organic food waste and use the compost in the garden. They grow fruit and vegetables in the garden for eating at snack/lunchtime and promote healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle.

Keep Scotland Beautiful, who award the green flags, said in their assessment report: “Your young people and school community have been very proactive to ensure their environment is sustainable and most importantly a fun place to learn. I was especially impressed with the work you have done to your outdoor space - to encourage more biodiversity to thrive in your garden and the introduction and maintenance of growing your own food.”