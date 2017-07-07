Drowning dangers are spelled out

As part of National Drowning Prevention Week, the Ryan Centre hosted Stranraer Academy S2 students to help raise awareness for the prevention of drowning.

The event was organised by Tina Milligan from The Ryan Centre and supported by Stranraer Academy, Police, Fire Service, RNLI, Coast Guard, RLSS, Stranraer Paramedics and SEPA.

CPR training from Tanya Ellis

The S2 students were given a display on water safety by the Fire Service and Coast Guard, this included using everyday items as flotation devices in the event of an emergency as well as showing the students various ways of assisting a casualty in the water without actually getting in.

The students got to do CPR on the manikins and were shown how to use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) by Tanya from Stranraer Ambulance Service. After the demonstration the students got to practice CPR on the resuscitation manikins.

The students then got an input from SEPA which centred on the risk of flooding and what action to take in the event of a property being flooded.

The RNLI brought along their Rib Boat to demonstrate to the students what equipment they used and how they dealt with a 999 call. Sean, Dylan and Gavin demonstrated what they wear and do during a rescue and advised them on what to do if ever they saw anybody that they think is in danger in the sea or surrounding areas. Tina also showed the students videos demonstrating the risks around water and the impact tragedies can have on families.

Demo from the Water Rescue Team of the Scottish Fire and Rescue stationed at Newton Stewart

Event organiser Tina Milligan commented “This day is all about giving the young people the information they need on how to deal with an emergency situation involving water; hopefully none of them will ever have to use what they have learned, but the skills passed onto them by all the partners involved will hopefully come back to them if they find themselves in this type of situation.

“338 people lost their lives to drowning in the UK during 2014, falling from 381 in 2013, these figures are still too high; our aim is to reduce these figures by educating young people of the risks in and around water.

“The students also donated to the RLSS on the day.”