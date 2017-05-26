Creetown are maths challenge winners

The Maths department at Douglas Ewart High School, ably assisted by eight junior recruits from S2 & S3, hosted the 4th annual competition for the Machars Cluster Primary Team Maths Challenge Trophy.

Eight of the primaries, each entering teams of four pupils, competed: Creetown, Garlieston, Kirkcowan, Minnigaff, Penninghame, Whithorn, Wigtown, and St Ninian’s RC. The challenge was fought over five rounds using numeracy & maths skills; problem solving and logic skills.

The winners were Creetown Primary who nosed in front at the end of round 2 overtaking 2nd place, Wigtown Primary, and 3rd place St Ninian’s RC Primary, who both had good opening first rounds and remained neck-and-neck throughout the competition. Pictured are the winning team Creetown, Skye Herries, Brianna Hamilton, Jade Millan & Madison Donnelly.