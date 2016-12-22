Christmas safety first for pupils

A presentation based on the ‘Blind Date’ TV game show highlighted Christmas safety for high school pupils.

The Douglas-Ewart High School’s annual Christmas Safety Campaign ran during December and just came to an end on Friday 16th December.

All pupils have watched the ‘Kiss Me Quick’ presentation delivered by senior pupils.

This presentation was based on a dating scene similar to that of the television show ‘Blind Date’.

Kezia was Danni (the host), Rebecca was Carol (looking for a date) and Russell (aka Nick), Donald (aka Gabe) and John (aka Robin) were the ‘three modern Wise Men’ hopeful of a date.

Reponses to the three questions made by Carol were based on different risk-taking behaviours of personal safety; substance misuse; sexual health; anti-social behaviour; and road safety.

Robin was chosen as the preferred date and discussions were held between cast and audience regarding why this was the case.

Pupils were then asked to go to a workstation where they had to create their very own Christmas Safety Message which potentially could be printed on to their very own t-shirt.

After all the year groups had participated in the session, the ‘three modern Wise Men’ selected ten Christmas Safety Messages from each year group which went forward to a whole-school vote.

The Christmas safety messages were on display in the school Assembly Hall and all pupils, staff, external agencies and visitors were invited to cast a vote, selecting their favourite message from each year group.

A total of 412 votes were made and the winning Christmas safety messages from each year group were digitally-scanned onto the pupils’ own t-shirts by WBS signs.

The winners were officially announced on Monday 12th December and each winner will wear their t-shirt, each day, until the end of term.

The messages, including the nine runners-up from each year group, were on display at all Christmas social events and the winners were involved in the Save the Children Christmas Jumper Day events on Friday 16th December.

there were also Christmas parties for S1 to S4 pupils this week and the senior pupils held their Christmas Ceilidh night.