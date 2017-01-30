Beat the Street looks for community champions

Beat the Street are looking for community champions in Stranraer to build upon the success of last year’s initiative and encourage residents to stay active and improve their health.

More than one third of people living in Stranraer ran, walked, cycled and scooted over 100,000 miles last Autumn as part of the Beat the Street challenge.

This is an initiative funded by Dumfries & Galloway Council Through the Smarter Choices Smarter Places initiative that aimed to promote healthy lifestyles by transforming the town into a giant physical activity game encouraging active travel and boosting the local economy.

Following the success of the game in 2016, Beat the Street will continue to keep people active in Stranraer by signposting residents to healthy events and campaigns as well as launching and supporting positive community initiatives.

To help create a powerful legacy of physical activity, the Beat the Street team have begun a search for community champions who will be able to encourage their friends, family, neighbours and colleagues to be more active and help run walking and cycling groups in the community.

Anyone interested in becoming a Beat the Street Community Champion is encouraged to get in touch via Rhuri.paton@intelligenthealth.co.uk or post on the Beat the Street Stranraer Facebook or Twitter pages.

Rhuri Paton, Engagement Manager for Beat the Street Stranraer, said: “The success of the Beat the Street game last Autumn showed what the amazing people of Stranraer are capable of – we want to encourage people to keep on walking and cycling in the coming months and are looking for people and businesses passionate about physical activity to help build a positive legacy in Stranraer.

“Whether you’d like to run walking groups to help elderly residents stay active and connected in their community, and set up a fun cycling group for local families – get in touch and help us transform the health of the entire community.”