Pupils were sent home early today (Wednesday, May 10) from Stranraer Academy after a power cut.

Pupils sitting exams have been told to report as normal however as exams will still be taking place this morning and this afternoon.

A football match against a Belfast school is also going ahead.

The school say that if power is not restored for the National 4/5s exams, they will find alternative accommodation.

The school is expected to be open as normal on Thursday, May 11.