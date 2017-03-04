£28,000 Lotto boost for the academy

Stranraer Academy will receive £28,000 of Lotto funding to increase participation in after school activities and introduce a bi-weekly breakfast club as part of its anti-poverty strategy.

Four local groups in the region are set to benefit from £154,121 of Lottery funding, it was announced this week.

Galloway MSP Finlay Carson said: “This lottery funding is a huge win for the local community.

“Lottery funding has become an important source of funding for good causes right across the country, and I am delighted that my constituency of Galloway and West Dumfries is getting a fair share.

“I wish Stranraer Academy the greatest of success and look forward to having the opportunity to see the great work they can achieve with this extra funding boost.”

The grants come as part of £750,000 of Lottery funding being shared between 103 community, arts and sports groups across Scotland.