2017 prizegiving held at Douglas Ewart High School

Douglas-Ewart High School Senior Phase Prizewinners. Pictures by Eric Sloan.
The senior prizegiving ceremony was held at Douglas Ewart High School in Newton Stewart recently.

The welcome and introductions were by Mr K MacKenzie, Depute Head Teacher and the Reflection on 2016-17 was by Mr A Cowie, Head Teacher.

L-R Senior Proxime Accessit (Joint) Findlay Sloan (Physics, Personal Achievement for Excellence at National 6, Proxime Accessit (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School), Kathrine McCarthy ( History - The Marshall Award, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6,Proxime Accessit (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School), Jacob Beaddie (Computing Science, English- The Barty Prize,Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6, Dux of the Douglas-Ewart High School)

The presentation of Junior Awards at National 5 was by Mr G Donnelly, Depute Head Teacher and Mr K MacKenzie, Depute Head Teacher.

The presentation of Senior Awards was by Mr J Smith, Depute Head Teacher and Mr K MacKenzie, Depute Head Teacher. There was music from former pupils Bethany and Rebekah Donn, ‘If I loved you’ from the Musical ‘Carousel’. Light Refreshments were courtesy of the Home Economics Department, served by Senior Pupils.

Prizewinners at National 5:

Heather Ferguson; Administration & IT; The Douglas-Ewart-High School Junior Enterprise Award

L-R Lisa Wright (Chemistry;French;Maths, Personal Achievement for Excellence at National 5, Junior Dux (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School, Zoe McMillan (Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, Junior Proxime Accessit of the Douglas-Ewart High School, Abby Gray (Art;English;Health & Food Technology, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, Junior Dux (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School

Paige McClure; Religious, Moral & Philosophical Studies

Personal Achievement Medals for Excellence at National 5: Andrew Cannon, Scott Cluckie, Iona Corcoran, Claire Flannighan, Frank Gwynne, Abbie Hampson, Emily Harrison, Holly Heywood, Eleanor Mactier, Jack Marshall, Kerry McIlwraith, Izzy Miller-Smith, Jake Service, Aine Vance,

Harry Brown; Physics; Spanish, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5

Tara Burnett; Drama, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5

L-R Katie McShane (The Anderson Rose Bowl for Diligence), Jamie Wallace (The Milroy Prize for Citizenship),Katherine McCarthy ( History - The Marshall Award, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6, Proxime Accessit (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School)

Conor Firth; Geography; Physical Education, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5

Joshua Milles; Biology, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5

Demi Milligan; Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, The Longman Quaich for Diligence Charlotte Nash; Graphic Communication, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5

Joanne Wallace; History, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5

L-R Esther McGarva (Music- The Cinnamon Cup), Lois Campion (The St Clair Cup for Citizenship), Olivia Douglas ( Music- The Ross Cup)

Ivo Wright; Maths (National 6 in S4) , Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5

Junior Proxime Accessit:

Zoe McMillan; Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, Junior Proxime Accessit of the Douglas-Ewart High School

Junior Dux (Joint):

Abby Gray; Art; English; Health & Food Technology, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, Junior Dux (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School

Lisa Wright; Chemistry; French; Maths , Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, Junior Dux (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School

L-R Lorna Phillips ( Design & Manufacture - The J&B Print Award), Kezia Dale (Environmental Science; Geography; Physical Education The Oscar Knox Memorial Trophy for Wider Achievement), Heather Ferguson (Administration & IT The Douglas-Ewart High School Junior Enterprise Award)

Presentation of Senior Awards:

Personal Achievement Medals for Excellence at National 6: Rachel Black, Heather Cousar, Fraser Dawson, Jacob Laycock, Jamie Kiltie, Craig Moffat

Subject Awards:

Emma Harrison; Chemistry

Ryan Hewitson; Drama

Shannon Johnstone; Religious, Moral & Philosophical Studies

Taylor Kiltie; Sport & Recreation

Terri-Lee Lyons; Philosophy

Rachel Campion; Practical Woodwork - The Gerry McGuigan Trophy

Kezia Dale; Environmental Science; Geography; Physical Education, The Oscar Knox Memorial Trophy for Wider Achievement

Olivia Douglas; Music - The Ross Cup

Emma Edwards; Art

Elliot Gray; Senior Art Folio - The Galloway Arms Cup

Esther McGarva; Music - The Cinnamon Cup

Sarah Martin;Graphic Communication - The Gerry McGuigan Trophy, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6

Christopher Milles; Biology; French, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6

Ben Moore; Spanish, Newton Stewart Business Association Senior Enterprise Award

Morven Old; Hospitality - The Anne Douglas Cup

Lorna Phillips; Design & Manufacture - The J & B Print Award

Campbell Robertson; Administration & I T

Marc Semple; Environmental Science (National 5) - The Café Cree Award

Charley Thom; Design & Manufacture (National 5), Newton Stewart Business Association Award for Personal Development

Jazmin Withers; Health & Food Technology - The Eugenie Cup

Additional Community Awards:

Lois Campion; The St Clair Cup for Citizenship

Katie McShane; The Anderson Rose Bowl for Diligence

Tyler Jolly; The Douglas-Ewart High School Sporting Achievement Award

Jordan Todd; The Machars Lions Millennium Shield for Citizenship

Jamie Wallace; The Milroy Prize for Citizenship

Bethany Donn; The Class of ’73 Personal Achievement Award

Major Senior Awards:

Jude Boyle; The Lactalis McLelland Overall Science Award, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6

John Walker; The University of the West of Scotland Outstanding Achievement Award

Senior Proxime Accessit (Joint):

Katherine McCarthy; History - The Marshall Award, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6, Proxime Accessit (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School

Findlay Sloan; Physics, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6, Proxime Accessit (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School

Senior Dux:

Jacob Beaddie; Computing Science, English - The Barty Prize , Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6, Dux of the Douglas-Ewart High School

L-R Rachel Campion (Practical Woodwork - The Gerry McGuigan Trophy), Demi Milligan ( Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, The Longman Quaich for Diligence), Morven Old (Hospitality - The Anne Douglas Cup)

L-R Sarah Martin (Graphic Communication - The Gerry McGuigan Trophy, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6), Jordan Todd (The Machars Lions Millennium Shield for Citizenship), Charley Thom ( Design & Manufacture (National 5) Newton Stewart Business Association Award for Personal Development)

L-R John Walker (The University of West of Scotland Outstanding Achievement Award) Campbell Robertson ( Best in National 6 Administration & IT

