2017 prizegiving held at Douglas Ewart High School

The senior prizegiving ceremony was held at Douglas Ewart High School in Newton Stewart recently.

The welcome and introductions were by Mr K MacKenzie, Depute Head Teacher and the Reflection on 2016-17 was by Mr A Cowie, Head Teacher.

L-R Senior Proxime Accessit (Joint) Findlay Sloan (Physics, Personal Achievement for Excellence at National 6, Proxime Accessit (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School), Kathrine McCarthy ( History - The Marshall Award, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6,Proxime Accessit (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School), Jacob Beaddie (Computing Science, English- The Barty Prize,Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6, Dux of the Douglas-Ewart High School)

The presentation of Junior Awards at National 5 was by Mr G Donnelly, Depute Head Teacher and Mr K MacKenzie, Depute Head Teacher.

The presentation of Senior Awards was by Mr J Smith, Depute Head Teacher and Mr K MacKenzie, Depute Head Teacher. There was music from former pupils Bethany and Rebekah Donn, ‘If I loved you’ from the Musical ‘Carousel’. Light Refreshments were courtesy of the Home Economics Department, served by Senior Pupils.

Prizewinners at National 5:

Heather Ferguson; Administration & IT; The Douglas-Ewart-High School Junior Enterprise Award

L-R Lisa Wright (Chemistry;French;Maths, Personal Achievement for Excellence at National 5, Junior Dux (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School, Zoe McMillan (Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, Junior Proxime Accessit of the Douglas-Ewart High School, Abby Gray (Art;English;Health & Food Technology, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, Junior Dux (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School

Paige McClure; Religious, Moral & Philosophical Studies

Personal Achievement Medals for Excellence at National 5: Andrew Cannon, Scott Cluckie, Iona Corcoran, Claire Flannighan, Frank Gwynne, Abbie Hampson, Emily Harrison, Holly Heywood, Eleanor Mactier, Jack Marshall, Kerry McIlwraith, Izzy Miller-Smith, Jake Service, Aine Vance,

Harry Brown; Physics; Spanish, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5

Tara Burnett; Drama, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5

L-R Katie McShane (The Anderson Rose Bowl for Diligence), Jamie Wallace (The Milroy Prize for Citizenship),Katherine McCarthy ( History - The Marshall Award, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6, Proxime Accessit (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School)

Conor Firth; Geography; Physical Education, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5

Joshua Milles; Biology, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5

Demi Milligan; Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, The Longman Quaich for Diligence Charlotte Nash; Graphic Communication, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5

Joanne Wallace; History, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5

L-R Esther McGarva (Music- The Cinnamon Cup), Lois Campion (The St Clair Cup for Citizenship), Olivia Douglas ( Music- The Ross Cup)

Ivo Wright; Maths (National 6 in S4) , Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5

Junior Proxime Accessit:

Zoe McMillan; Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, Junior Proxime Accessit of the Douglas-Ewart High School

Junior Dux (Joint):

Abby Gray; Art; English; Health & Food Technology, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, Junior Dux (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School

Lisa Wright; Chemistry; French; Maths , Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, Junior Dux (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School

L-R Lorna Phillips ( Design & Manufacture - The J&B Print Award), Kezia Dale (Environmental Science; Geography; Physical Education The Oscar Knox Memorial Trophy for Wider Achievement), Heather Ferguson (Administration & IT The Douglas-Ewart High School Junior Enterprise Award)

Presentation of Senior Awards:

Personal Achievement Medals for Excellence at National 6: Rachel Black, Heather Cousar, Fraser Dawson, Jacob Laycock, Jamie Kiltie, Craig Moffat

Subject Awards:

Emma Harrison; Chemistry

Ryan Hewitson; Drama

Shannon Johnstone; Religious, Moral & Philosophical Studies

Taylor Kiltie; Sport & Recreation

Terri-Lee Lyons; Philosophy

Rachel Campion; Practical Woodwork - The Gerry McGuigan Trophy

Kezia Dale; Environmental Science; Geography; Physical Education, The Oscar Knox Memorial Trophy for Wider Achievement

Olivia Douglas; Music - The Ross Cup

Emma Edwards; Art

Elliot Gray; Senior Art Folio - The Galloway Arms Cup

Esther McGarva; Music - The Cinnamon Cup

Sarah Martin;Graphic Communication - The Gerry McGuigan Trophy, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6

Christopher Milles; Biology; French, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6

Ben Moore; Spanish, Newton Stewart Business Association Senior Enterprise Award

Morven Old; Hospitality - The Anne Douglas Cup

Lorna Phillips; Design & Manufacture - The J & B Print Award

Campbell Robertson; Administration & I T

Marc Semple; Environmental Science (National 5) - The Café Cree Award

Charley Thom; Design & Manufacture (National 5), Newton Stewart Business Association Award for Personal Development

Jazmin Withers; Health & Food Technology - The Eugenie Cup

Additional Community Awards:

Lois Campion; The St Clair Cup for Citizenship

Katie McShane; The Anderson Rose Bowl for Diligence

Tyler Jolly; The Douglas-Ewart High School Sporting Achievement Award

Jordan Todd; The Machars Lions Millennium Shield for Citizenship

Jamie Wallace; The Milroy Prize for Citizenship

Bethany Donn; The Class of ’73 Personal Achievement Award

Major Senior Awards:

Jude Boyle; The Lactalis McLelland Overall Science Award, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6

John Walker; The University of the West of Scotland Outstanding Achievement Award

Senior Proxime Accessit (Joint):

Katherine McCarthy; History - The Marshall Award, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6, Proxime Accessit (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School

Findlay Sloan; Physics, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6, Proxime Accessit (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School

Senior Dux:

Jacob Beaddie; Computing Science, English - The Barty Prize , Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6, Dux of the Douglas-Ewart High School

L-R Rachel Campion (Practical Woodwork - The Gerry McGuigan Trophy), Demi Milligan ( Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, The Longman Quaich for Diligence), Morven Old (Hospitality - The Anne Douglas Cup)

L-R Sarah Martin (Graphic Communication - The Gerry McGuigan Trophy, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6), Jordan Todd (The Machars Lions Millennium Shield for Citizenship), Charley Thom ( Design & Manufacture (National 5) Newton Stewart Business Association Award for Personal Development)