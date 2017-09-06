2017 prizegiving held at Douglas Ewart High School

The senior prizegiving ceremony was held at Douglas Ewart High School in Newton Stewart recently.
The welcome and introductions were by Mr K MacKenzie, Depute Head Teacher and the Reflection on 2016-17 was by Mr A Cowie, Head Teacher.
The presentation of Junior Awards at National 5 was by Mr G Donnelly, Depute Head Teacher and Mr K MacKenzie, Depute Head Teacher.
The presentation of Senior Awards was by Mr J Smith, Depute Head Teacher and Mr K MacKenzie, Depute Head Teacher. There was music from former pupils Bethany and Rebekah Donn, ‘If I loved you’ from the Musical ‘Carousel’. Light Refreshments were courtesy of the Home Economics Department, served by Senior Pupils.
Prizewinners at National 5:
Heather Ferguson; Administration & IT; The Douglas-Ewart-High School Junior Enterprise Award
Paige McClure; Religious, Moral & Philosophical Studies
Personal Achievement Medals for Excellence at National 5: Andrew Cannon, Scott Cluckie, Iona Corcoran, Claire Flannighan, Frank Gwynne, Abbie Hampson, Emily Harrison, Holly Heywood, Eleanor Mactier, Jack Marshall, Kerry McIlwraith, Izzy Miller-Smith, Jake Service, Aine Vance,
Harry Brown; Physics; Spanish, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5
Tara Burnett; Drama, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5
Conor Firth; Geography; Physical Education, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5
Joshua Milles; Biology, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5
Demi Milligan; Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, The Longman Quaich for Diligence Charlotte Nash; Graphic Communication, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5
Joanne Wallace; History, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5
Ivo Wright; Maths (National 6 in S4) , Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5
Junior Proxime Accessit:
Zoe McMillan; Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, Junior Proxime Accessit of the Douglas-Ewart High School
Junior Dux (Joint):
Abby Gray; Art; English; Health & Food Technology, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, Junior Dux (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School
Lisa Wright; Chemistry; French; Maths , Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 5, Junior Dux (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School
Presentation of Senior Awards:
Personal Achievement Medals for Excellence at National 6: Rachel Black, Heather Cousar, Fraser Dawson, Jacob Laycock, Jamie Kiltie, Craig Moffat
Subject Awards:
Emma Harrison; Chemistry
Ryan Hewitson; Drama
Shannon Johnstone; Religious, Moral & Philosophical Studies
Taylor Kiltie; Sport & Recreation
Terri-Lee Lyons; Philosophy
Rachel Campion; Practical Woodwork - The Gerry McGuigan Trophy
Kezia Dale; Environmental Science; Geography; Physical Education, The Oscar Knox Memorial Trophy for Wider Achievement
Olivia Douglas; Music - The Ross Cup
Emma Edwards; Art
Elliot Gray; Senior Art Folio - The Galloway Arms Cup
Esther McGarva; Music - The Cinnamon Cup
Sarah Martin;Graphic Communication - The Gerry McGuigan Trophy, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6
Christopher Milles; Biology; French, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6
Ben Moore; Spanish, Newton Stewart Business Association Senior Enterprise Award
Morven Old; Hospitality - The Anne Douglas Cup
Lorna Phillips; Design & Manufacture - The J & B Print Award
Campbell Robertson; Administration & I T
Marc Semple; Environmental Science (National 5) - The Café Cree Award
Charley Thom; Design & Manufacture (National 5), Newton Stewart Business Association Award for Personal Development
Jazmin Withers; Health & Food Technology - The Eugenie Cup
Additional Community Awards:
Lois Campion; The St Clair Cup for Citizenship
Katie McShane; The Anderson Rose Bowl for Diligence
Tyler Jolly; The Douglas-Ewart High School Sporting Achievement Award
Jordan Todd; The Machars Lions Millennium Shield for Citizenship
Jamie Wallace; The Milroy Prize for Citizenship
Bethany Donn; The Class of ’73 Personal Achievement Award
Major Senior Awards:
Jude Boyle; The Lactalis McLelland Overall Science Award, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6
John Walker; The University of the West of Scotland Outstanding Achievement Award
Senior Proxime Accessit (Joint):
Katherine McCarthy; History - The Marshall Award, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6, Proxime Accessit (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School
Findlay Sloan; Physics, Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6, Proxime Accessit (Joint) of the Douglas-Ewart High School
Senior Dux:
Jacob Beaddie; Computing Science, English - The Barty Prize , Personal Achievement Medal for Excellence at National 6, Dux of the Douglas-Ewart High School
