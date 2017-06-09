Early call out for lifeboat

Kirkcudbright Lifeboat got an early call on Friday 2nd June at 3.50am tasked to a powerboat aground north of Kirkcudbright Bridge near Cumstoun House.

Five persons were onboard the 9m cruiser “Sea Breeze” They had left the marina around 3am with the intention of going to the Isle of Mann TT races.

The vessel had broken down and was carried upstream on the incoming tide

Under the bridge before coming to rest near Tongland.

The lifeboat was able to secure a tow but could not take the vessel under the bridge due to the rising tide. It was left on a mooring upstream of the bridge and two people were taken ashore – where they caught a bus home.

Later in the day the vessel ran aground again in Kirkcudbright Bay after they attempted a short cut out of the bay.

The lifeboat was called out again but was stood down when the occupants of the boat stated they did not require assistance.

Some time later the vessel was reported heading out to sea.

This has been the latest of serval callouts over the past two months: yachts needing to be towed, a dog rescue off cliffs and one or two occasions when the boat was not launched.

