Two new summary sheriffs appointed

Two new summary sheriff have been appointed in South Strathclyde.

The new judicial office of summary sheriff was created to deal with some types of civil and criminal cases in the sheriff court.

The 21 new sheriffs, who join the first ever 15 summary sheriffs appointed last year, will take up office in March.

Summary sheriffs appointed to the Sheriffdom of South Strathclyde, Dumfries and Galloway, based at Hamilton Sheriff Court, are: Ross Macfarlane QC and Linda Nicolson.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made her recommendations for appointment on the basis of a report by the Judicial Appointments Board for Scotland.