Thieves attempt to steal a nursery bus

Police Scotland officers in Stranraer are carrying out enquiries after attempts were made to steal the Busy Bee’s nursery bus.

The bus has been so damaged it’s out of action and children unable to use it.

Between 17:30 hours on Monday, 18th and 11:30 hours on Tuesday, 19th September, attempts have been made to steal the Black Ford Tourneo while it was parked at the premises in London Road, Stranraer.

Constable Stephen Judge at Stranraer said: “I am particularly disappointed that anyone would consider targeting a nursery bus. Although the suspects have been unsuccessful in their attempt to steal it, the damage caused has meant the bus cannot be used by the kids at the local nursery.

“This will upset a lot of people in the Stranraer area and I would ask anyone within information about the crime contact Stranraer Police office on 101”.