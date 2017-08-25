Stay safe at Electric Fields say police

With the Electric Fields Music Festival coming up fast at Drumlanrig, Thornhill, (Friday 1-Sunday 3 September 2017) Police Scotland and the organisers are calling on all those attending to have fun, but to keep themselves safe.

Superintendent Graeme Galloway, Event Commander for Electric Fields said the organisers, the emergency services and the many agencies involved have packed in a huge amount of work during months of planning to deliver what will hopefully be a great weekend.

Superintendent Galloway said: “Electric Fields is growing in size and from a policing perspective events of this magnitude bring their own set of challenges, but it is a rewarding and enjoyable experience for those involved. Police officers will be operating within all areas of the venue. They will work together with event stewards to keep everyone safe and will be accessible to you so please take the opportunity to speak with them, particularly if you have any queries or concerns.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities, including the community that gathers for the weekend at Electric Fields. We want people to have fun and enjoy what is sure to be another excellent festival in the region.

“At the same time we want people to look after themselves and have respect for others. Police Scotland will adopt the same pro-active approach to the dealing and misuse of drugs at Electric Fields as we do across the rest of Scotland. Drugs will not be tolerated at the festival and anyone caught in possession of drugs or dealing drugs will be arrested. Excessive alcohol consumption is a factor in crimes of disorder and violence. Drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids – water - to avoid getting dehydrated, eat regularly and slow your pace when drinking alcohol.”

The event organisers and their partners, including Police Scotland, offer the following Top Ten Tips to Electric Fields attendees -

1) Before setting out on your journey, plan ahead and leave in plenty of time. Check http://trafficscotland.org before setting off for advance advice.

2) The festival medical team is onsite 24/7 to support the audience and the event, but no one wants to miss their favourite band due to a trip to first aid. Remember to pack any medication you will need over the weekend, including prescriptions, inhalers and diabetic medicines. Take heed of Scotland’s changeable weather. Take time to look at the weather forecast for the weekend and bring appropriate clothing and footwear and also sunscreen.

3) Refuel, Rehydrate and Relax – It’s a long weekend so remember to pace yourself and take some time out to eat and drink – remind friends and relatives that eating isn’t cheating and makes you last longer! Alcohol can dehydrate you so remember to make use of the free water points around the site. There is also plenty of food to choose from for your meals. To avoid the perils of stomach bugs make sure you wash your hands frequently or use the hand sanitizers throughout the site.

4) Anyone caught in possession of illegal substances will be dealt with in the same way as anywhere else in Scotland.

5) ‘Legal, or herbal highs’ are not permitted onsite at Electric Fields. Selling these substances is illegal and anyone found with these substances in their possession will have them immediately confiscated. It is important that music fans understand that ‘legal’ does not mean ‘safe’ and that these substances can cause serious harm especially when mixed with others such as alcohol. The terms “legal high” and “herbal high” are often misleading as many of these substances are not meant for human consumption.

6) Look after the festival site and each other - please put rubbish in the bins provided, take your tent home and be a good neighbour.

7) Always report any incident no matter how big or small, to security or police, they are there to help. By reporting incidents you can help prevent further crime or a situation from getting worse. If you can’t contact a police officer or steward in person, you can call 999 in an emergency, 101 in a non-emergency. If you want to pass CONFIDENTIAL information ANONYMOUSLY dial CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111.

8) Local residents – the local community is extremely supportive of Electric Fields. Please show them respect when travelling to and from the event.

9) Only bring essential items, and don’t leave anything of value in your tent.

10) Wristbands – you need your wristband at all times. Checks will be in place all weekend and if you can’t present a valid wristband, this could result in you being asked to leave the event. Please keep them safe.