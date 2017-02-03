Six years for child sex brute

A 41-year-old man who sexually abused a child was jailed for six years at Stranraer Sheriff Court on Wednesday for his “evil and salacious” crimes.

Garry Anderson, from the Isle of Whithorn, was convicted at a jury trial, on December 5, of sexually assaulting the child, with intent to rape, on various occasions between December 1, 2010 and April 7, 2014 at addresses in Monreith, Castle Kennedy and the Isle of Whithorn.

He was also found guilty of being in possession of indecent photographs of children.

Counsel for the accused, who appeared from custody to be sentenced, said Anderson accepted that prison was inevitable due to the seriousness of the charges. In mitigation he said his client was a first offender with an excellent employment record.

Sheriff Kenneth Robb sent Anderson to prison for a total of six years on both charges and placed him on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Before passing sentence, the sheriff noted from reports on the accused that he was “still in denial” about the offences even though he had been convicted after the evidence against him was heard in court.

Sheriff Robb told the accused that his “evil and salacious assaults” had put the child’s future at risk.

The sheriff commended the child for giving evidence “clearly” about the abuse they had suffered at the hands of Anderson, adding that it was likely to have a “long term effect”.

Sheriff Robb continued: “This was not a spontaneous act, you took advantage of the child. This was a repeated breach of trust.

“As you are in complete denial of the offences and dismissive of the seriousness of this, any rehabilitation will be dependent on your attitude and it’s difficult to see this changing if you are in denial.”

Due to the accused’s continued refusal to take responsibilty for his behaviour, the sheriff added an extra two years to an initial four year jail term and also sentenced him to six months in custody for the possession of indecent images of children. Both sentences are to run concurrently.