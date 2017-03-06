Search for man after Stranraer stabbing

Police are searching for a man after a stabbing incident in Stranraer.

Officers in Stranraer are looking to speak to anyone who was within the Agnew Crescent area of Stranraer between 8.30pm and 9pm on Saturday 4th March.

During this time a 23 year-old male was confronted by another male at knifepoint who attempted a theft. The suspect then stabbed the man once before fleeing the scene empty handed. Police say thankfully the victim has only sustained minor injury.

The suspect is described as male, late 20s, slim build, wearing a blue hooded top and grey coloured jogging bottoms.

If you have any information on this incident please call 101.