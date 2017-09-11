Reward offered after pensioner robbed

The family of a pensioner whose house was broken into are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved.

Police are appealing for information after the house was broken into in Dumfries and a six figure sum of jewellery and cash was stolen.

The break-in was discovered by the 75 year-old householder when he returned to his home around 11.30am on Friday 8 September 2017.

Items including jewellery, watches and cash, including American dollars, were stolen between 5pm on Thursday 7 September and the Friday morning when the householder was out overnight.

Detective Constable Lee Moscrop, Dumfries CID, said: “The householder is heartbroken at what’s happened. Not only have his life savings been stolen, jewellery which is of tremendous sentimental value to him and his family has also been taken.

“Whether or not the thief or thieves knew what they were looking for or whether this was an opportunist who broke in, has still to be established but I would ask anyone who may have seen someone or a couple of people they didn’t recognise hanging about the street near to or at the house in the past few days to contact police. Or maybe you saw, for example, a car in the area that you did not recognise? If you did then please contact police. Officers are checking CCTV and making local enquiries in an effort to trace those responsible.

“Some of the cash taken was in £100 notes. To the everyday person on the street, these are rarely seen, so if you are a business dealing in currency and someone comes in using notes of that value, and if you have any suspicions about them, please get in touch. This reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this sickening crime.”

Anyone with information can contact police in Dumfries via 101. Please quote incident number 2245/09/09/17 when calling. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 and details can be given in confidence.