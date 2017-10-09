Police seek witnesses to stolen van

Police in Stranraer are investigating the theft of a white Citroen Berlingo van, registration mark SE07 EHS.

The van was stolen from Queen Street car park in Stranraer sometime between 1pm on Saturday 7th and 10am on Sunday 8th October.

Constable Stephen Judge said: “We have been carrying out door to door enquiries and checking CCTV in the area in an attempt to trace any witnesses. At this stage we want to hear from anyone who may have seen the van being driven out of the car park or has seen something suspicious in the area. Anyone who can help should call us on 101, or if they wish to remain anonymous then through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”