Police seek witnesses to attempted robbery in Stranraer

Police want to trace two men after a 35 year-old man was attacked in an attempted robbery in Stranraer.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Monday 9 October. The man was in a piece of wasteground in Fisher Street when he was approached by two men who proceeded to knock him to the ground and then search through his pockets.

Nothing was stolen in the attack and the victim received an injury to his leg and head as a result.

The first man is described as about 5’10”/11” tall, slim to medium build, short dark hair, was wearing a dark coloured bomber style jacket, dark trousers and spoke with a local Stranraer accent.

The second was about 6’ tall, slim build, wearing a dark blue/navy coloured cap, glasses, a dark coloured ‘Northface make’ hooded top, dark bottoms and spoke with a local Stranraer accent.

Constable Scott Costly at Stranraer said: “The nearby area was quite busy with the funfair being on at the time and we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened here, or can help us to identify the two men involved.

“Police at Stranraer can be contacted on the 101 number.”